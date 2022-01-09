Several accused in Indiana school fraud want suit dismissed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several people and companies linked with two now-closed Indiana online charter schools have asked a judge to dismiss claims against them in a lawsuit alleging a fraud scheme that cost the state more than $150 million.

The lawsuit filed by the state attorney general’s office in July accused Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy of padding their student enrollments and inappropriately paying money to a web of related businesses before they were shut down in 2019.