Several Weston High students possibly exposed to COVID-19

WESTON — Contact tracing has begun at Weston High School after several students came into contact with a student from outside the district who tested positive, Superintendent William Mckersie said.

“This afternoon we learned of a high school student from a neighboring district who tested positive for COVID-19,” Mckersie said in an email to parents Tuesday. “We have determined that a number of Weston High School students in ninth and tenth grade were in contact with that student this past weekend.”

Mckersie said the COVID-19 management team has since begun contact tracing, but Weston High School will be open on Wednesday as scheduled. Further communications will come from Weston High School principal Lisa Wolak, he said.

Mckersie could not be reached Tuesday evening about how many students were self-quaranting.

“It is important to notify and reassure our community within the parameters of confidentiality,” Mckersie said. “As always, we must underscore the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and staying home when experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”

This story will be updated.