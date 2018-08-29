Several Mississippi House members switch votes on lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several Mississippi House members changed votes on a lottery bill rejected Monday and then passed Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he'll sign the bill.

Voting no Monday and yes Tuesday are Democrats Ed Blackmon of Canton, Debra Gibbs of Jackson and Gregory Holloway of Hazlehurst and Republicans Kevin Ford of Vicksburg, Joey Hood of Ackerman, Doug McLeod of Lucedale, Jody Steverson of Ripley and Cory Wilson of Madison.

Voting yes Monday and no Tuesday are Democrats Jeramey Anderson of Escatawpa and Kathy Sykes of Jackson and Republican Larry Byrd of Petal.

Democratic Charles Young of Meridian voted yes Monday and didn't vote Tuesday.

Republican Brad Touchstone of Hattiesburg voted no Monday and didn't vote Tuesday.

Some representatives say their votes showed up incorrectly and they'll change them later.