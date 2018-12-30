Several Massachusetts locations hosting First Day Hikes

BOSTON (AP) — Outdoor enthusiasts across Massachusetts are being invited to participate in a First Day Hike, the New Year's Day tradition that started in the Bay State in 1992 and has since spread to all 50 states.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation says hikes are planned for Tuesday at several locations , from Boston to western Massachusetts, and from the Merrimack Valley to Cape Cod.

Urban dwellers can meet at the Old North Church for a walk through the city streets.

Some of the state's most famous sites are hosting hikes, including Wachusett Reservoir, Walden Pond, the Blue Hills Reservation and Nickerson State Park on Cape Cod.

Western Massachusetts residents can meet at the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners Falls or Granville State Forest for a ramble.