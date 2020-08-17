Settlement reached in triple-murder lawsuit in Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit involving the fatal shooting of three 19-year-old friends murdered at a Washington state house party in 2016 has reached a settlement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by David Bui, the brother of Anna Bui, one of the three murdered teens, The Daily Herald reported. The lawsuit originally named the shooter Allen Ivanov, his parents, the owners of the house where the party occurred and outdoor retailer Cabela's, which sold the rifle used in the shooting to Ivanov.

Both the owners of the house, who were not at the house when the shooting occurred, and Cabela’s were dropped from the case early on.

The lawsuit claims the defendants could have taken steps to prevent Ivanov, 23, from carrying out the shooting and that his parents ignored signs their son presented a danger to himself and others after leaving him alone with a newly purchased gun.

Attorney Hanni Pichel argued there was no way Ivanov’s parents could have foreseen their son would carry out a shooting.

The case was dismissed with the settlement agreement.

Bui's family attorney Erica Buckley said she could not disclose the amount or the terms of the settlement.

Jacob Long and Jordan Ebner also were killed. Then-19-year-old Will Kramer was wounded but survived.

Ivanov had dated Bui, but she ended the relationship. Ivanov is serving a life sentence at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.