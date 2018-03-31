Settlement filed in newspaper's suit over witness payments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A legal settlement in a suit by a Las Vegas newspaper requires Clark County prosecutors to disclose records of payments made to witnesses in exchange for their testimony.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the settlement to a suit the newspaper filed in 2014 against the District Attorney's Office was filed Friday in District Court.

According to the newspaper, the payments were kept secret from defense attorneys for nearly a decade until a Review-Journal investigation revealed their existence in August 2014.

Following the investigation's publication, the DA's office announced it would ensure defense lawyers were aware of payments to witnesses in their cases, even if the cases never went to trial.

County commissioners recently voted to pay the newspaper $55,000 for attorney fees as part of the settlement.