BOSTON (AP) — The city of Quincy agreed Wednesday to invest some $100 million over more than 10 years to repair its stormwater system after being sued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. attorney's office for violations of the Clean Water Act.

The city was sued two years ago after officials found that its wastewater system was discharging pollutants into waterways like Quincy Bay, Dorchester Bay, Hingham Bay, the Neponset River and Boston Harbor.