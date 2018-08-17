Sessions: Judges costing taxpayers with immigration rulings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is criticizing federal judges who've thwarted some of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Sessions spoke during a judicial conference Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. He told the crowd that the judges' "erroneous rulings" have been costly to taxpayers. He also said judges "aren't sent from Olympus."

Trump has panned judges who've blocked his immigration policies, including those who've ruled against his administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program, or DACA.

The program was enacted during President Barack Obama's administration. It has authorized around 700,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to obtain work permits and driver's licenses.

Earlier this month, a federal judge halted a deportation process and threatened to hold Sessions in contempt if the mother and daughter weren't returned to the U.S.