Services held for 4 relatives slain in Ohio; no suspect ID'd

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Family and friends have held funeral services for four relatives found fatally shot in late April at an apartment north of Cincinnati.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports members of the local Sikh community were among the crowd attending a visitation at a church and services at a temple on Saturday for the man and three women found slain in West Chester Township.

The four killed were identified as 59-year-old Hakiakat Singh Pannag; his 62-year-old wife, Parmjit Kaur; their 39-year-old daughter, Shalinderjit Kaur; and the wife's sister, 58-year-old Amarjit Kaur.

Authorities haven't publicly identified a suspect or provided any updates on the case in recent weeks. They previously said they believe the shooting wasn't random but wasn't a hate crime.

___

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com