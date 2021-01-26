Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's ex-deputy PM, dies at 64 Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 7:43 a.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's former deputy prime minister who played a prominent role in shaping Russia's foreign policy, has died. He was 64.
Russian news agencies reported the death on Tuesday, citing spokespeople of the government. Prikhodko served as deputy prime minister between 2013 and 2018. In January 2020, he was appointed aide to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.