Serbia cracks down on anti-vaccination activists April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 2:37 p.m.
1 of10 In this photo taken Tuesday, March 23, 2021, a medical worker wearing protective gear waits for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia. The Serbian police brought for questioning on Thursday a known Serbian doctor and some other vocal anti-vaccination activists, saying they are jeopardizing the Balkan country's so-far successful coronavirus inoculation drive. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police brought in a well-known Serbian doctor and other vocal anti-vaccination activists for questioning Thursday, saying they are jeopardizing the Balkan country’s successful coronavirus inoculation drive.
Serbian state TV said psychiatrist Jovana Stojkovic, a leading figure in the country’s anti-vaccination movement, was taken to a police station in Belgrade on accusations that she has been spreading “fear and panic” with her social media posts and public appearances.