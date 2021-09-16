Sequoia National Park's giant trees at risk as fires grow Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 11:36 a.m.
1 of15 Cones block the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Calif., as the KNP Complex Fire burns nearby on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — More firefighting resources were being brought in Thursday to battle two forest fires that have shut down California's Sequoia National Park and threaten its ancient trees.
A national interagency management team “equipped to handle the largest and highest-complexity emergency situations” was scheduled to take command of the firefighting effort, according to a statement from Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.