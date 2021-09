Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media

WESTPORT — The state’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring the lives of those killed in the Sept. 11 terror attacks, will take place on Sept. 9 at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

Family members of those who were killed in the attacks will participate, and the names of the 161 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud, officials said. The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.