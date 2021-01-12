Seoul city criticized for sexist tips to pregnant women

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The government of South Korea's capital is facing criticism for an online manual for pregnant women that contained sexist tips and gender stereotypes.
The now-deleted guidelines, which were published on the website of Seoul’s “Pregnancy and Childbirth Information Center,” suggested that pregnant women should prepare food, clothes and daily necessities for their husbands and family before going to the hospital to give birth. They offered tips on weight management that involved hanging up smaller size clothing for motivation and warned women against excessive spending on children’s clothing.