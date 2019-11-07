Senior US envoy in Syria highly critical of troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say a senior State Department envoy has written a highly critical assessment of the Trump administration's abrupt withdrawal of troops from northeast Syria.

Two officials familiar with the matter say the internal memo by the top American diplomat in northern Syria, William Roebuck, takes the administration to task for not doing enough to prevent the Turkey's invasion of the region and protect U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters there. Turkey invaded days after President Donald Trump ordered the small number of U.S. special forces in the area to leave.

One of the officials describes the memo, which was first reported by The New York Times, as "lengthy and harsh."

The officials aren't authorized to discuss internal documents publicly and are speaking on condition of anonymity.