Senators propose support for child abuse hotline

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A pair of senators wants to provide federal support to a national hotline that handles calls about child abuse.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have proposed a bill that would allow the federal Administration for Children and Families to award $2 million annually to a nonprofit group to support the hotline. The senators said the National Child Abuse Hotline is the only major national hotline without dedicated federal funding.