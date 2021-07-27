Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill LISA MASCARO, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 1:42 a.m.
1 of9 President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021, to highlight the bipartisan roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act and marking the law's 31st anniversary. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., center, and Vice President Kamala Harris, right, share a laugh after the president signed H.R. 1652, the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 FILE - In this July 21, 2021, file photo workers repair a park near the Capitol in Washington. Senators working on the infrastructure plan hope to have a bill ready to be voted on next week. President Joe Biden has made passing the bipartisan plan a top priority, the first of his two-part $4 trillion proposal to rebuild, but a Senate test vote failed this week after Republicans said they needed more time to finish the package and review the details. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks on immigration, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 President Joe Biden, center, signs a proclamation during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 26, 2021, to highlight the bipartisan roots of the Americans with Disabilities Act and marking the law's 31st anniversary. Biden is joined by, from left, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., artist Tyree Brown, former Rep. Tony Coelho, D-Calif, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Vice President Kamala Harris, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, talks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Republicans prepared to block the vote by mounting a filibuster over what they see as a rushed and misguided process. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators and the White House are locked in intense negotiations to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, with pressure mounting on all sides to wrap up talks and show progress on President Joe Biden’s top priority.
Despite weeks of closed-door discussions, senators from the bipartisan group blew past a Monday deadline set for agreement on the nearly $1 trillion package. Instead they hit serious roadblocks over how much would be spent on public transit and water infrastructure and whether the new spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other projects would be required to meet federal wage requirements for workers. They're also at odds over drawing on COVID-19 funds to help pay for it.
Written By
LISA MASCARO, ALEXANDRA JAFFE and KEVIN FREKING