Senator, House members tour Florida child detention facility

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Florida Sen. Bill Nelson and four of the state's Democratic House members toured a detention center where about 100 immigrant children taken from their parents are being held.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters Saturday in Homestead that she and Nelson should have been allowed access Tuesday when they first went to the facility but were refused. She said being told to return four days later prevented them as members of Congress from performing their duty to oversee government operations. She said at most they should have been kept out for a few hours.

Rep. Darren Soto said the decision by the facility's administrators to deny Nelson and Wasserman Schultz access earlier made him wonder what they were hiding. Those three were joined by Reps. Frederica Wilson and Ted Deutch.