Senator: $1.2 billion in Trump budget must go to NYC housing

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Chuck Schumer demands that the Trump administration earmark $1.2 billion in the federal budget for New York City's blighted public housing.

The New York Democrat spoke Sunday at the Alfred E. Smith Houses on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Tenants say conditions in buildings citywide that house about 400,000 New Yorkers are a health hazard — from mold and water leaks to holes in walls and rodents.

New York City and federal housing officials announced a deal Thursday that requires the city to spend $2.2 billion over the next few years on repairs. A former federal prosecutor will monitor the work.

But the senator says it's impossible to improve conditions without new federal funds.

Schumer was joined by tenants and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat.