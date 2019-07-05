Senate president: 'No question' lawmakers meeting in Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel says there's "no question" lawmakers will meet in Juneau for Monday's start of the next special session.

The location is at odds with the one Gov. Mike Dunleavy picked. He called on lawmakers to meet in Wasilla and recommended they do so at a middle school.

The executive director of the Legislative Affairs Agency says the agency has made no preparations in Wasilla and followed the direction of legislative leadership. Giessel and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon previously announced plans for lawmakers to meet in Juneau and hold committee hearings in Anchorage.

Dunleavy wants lawmakers to finalize this year's payout to residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund. But Giessel says she's hoping to reach an agreement that would allow lawmakers to also finish its other remaining work.