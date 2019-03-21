Senate picks 6 to serve on UNC Board of Governors

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Senate has chosen five current members of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors to serve another four years.

Senators elected six candidates on Thursday from a list of seven. Newcomer Martin Holton III of Winston-Salem was elected along with incumbents Darrell Allison, Thom Goolsby, Anna Spangler Nelson, Temple Sloan and Michael Williford.

Some Democrats in the GOP-led Senate said they voted for less than six names, so their votes weren't counted by rule.

The House, also controlled by Republicans, approved its slate of six members on Wednesday, reappointing five incumbents. The only new House pick is Hilton T. Hutchens of Fayetteville.

House Democrats complained about the election process or opposed re-electing board members during a time of turmoil within the UNC system.