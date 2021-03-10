Senate panel revises bill creating open-records restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers made changes Wednesday to a measure denounced by many media outlets as an attempt to weaken the open records law. An open government advocate said the improvements still leave potential problems for some in gaining access to public records.
A Senate committee advanced the House-passed measure after amending it, sending it to the full Senate. The panel loosened residency requirements in order to make records requests. Another key change allows continued access to Kentucky public records by out-of-state media organizations.