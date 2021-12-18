Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021 KEVIN FREKING, Associated Press Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 8:39 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his nomination before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 20, 2021. The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors, including Emanuel, and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. Patrick Semansky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - A sign reading "Nord Stream 2 Committed. Reliable. Safe." hangs above a painted map at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany, Nov 16, 2021. The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP, File) Stefan Sauer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters about his efforts to advance their expansive social and environment bill, following a Democratic policy meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Democrats suffered another blow to their agenda late Thursday when the Senate parliamentarian decided that hard-fought efforts to include immigration law changes should be stripped from the package because they don't comply with the chamber's rules. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) Chip Somodevilla/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed more than 30 ambassadors and other Biden administration nominees early Saturday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed to schedule a vote on sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany.
With many senators anxious to go home for the holidays, Schumer, D-N.Y., threatened to keep the Senate in for as long as it took to break a logjam on a broad array of diplomatic and national security nominees.