Senate confirms South Bend's Leichty to federal judgeship

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a South Bend lawyer to be a federal judge for the Northern District of Indiana.

Republican Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun says the Senate voted 85-10 Wednesday to confirm Damon Leichty (LICK'-dee), who was nominated by President Donald Trump in July 2018 . Young and Braun both voted to confirm.

Leichty will take the place of retired Judge Robert L. Miller Jr., for whom he once clerked.

Leichty is a partner in the South Bend office of the Barnes & Thornburg law firm, representing manufacturers in product liability cases and other litigation. He also serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School.

Leichty is a graduate of Wabash College and Indiana University's Maurer School of Law.