Senate confirms Brasher as federal judge in middle district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Andrew Brasher has won Senate confirmation to be the newest federal judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.

Senators on Wednesday voted 52-47 to confirm Brasher, who was nominated by President Donald Trump a year ago.

Brasher has served as solicitor general in the Alabama attorney general's office since 2014. The position put him in charge of the state's briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court and other notable cases.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby praised Brasher as an outstanding choice for the judgeship.

Brasher is a graduate of Harvard law School. He served as a law clerk to Judge Bill Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Pryor is the former attorney general of Alabama.