Senate committee to hear proposals to create watchdog office

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A legislative committee will consider proposals to create an inspector general's office in Rhode Island to prevent fraud and mismanagement with public money.

The Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee will hear testimony on the three bills Wednesday.

WPRI-TV reports House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, two Republicans running for governor, also want an inspector general's office.

Each proposal would establish an inspector general as an independent agency tasked with preventing fraud, waste and mismanagement in state government. One of the measures would also extend to funds from federal and local governments.

A bill to create an inspector's general office was held for further study before the House Finance Committee in May. State representatives from both parties have called for a watchdog office.