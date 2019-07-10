Senate committee approves FAA nominee over Dem objections

A Senate committee is voting along party lines to approve President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Federal Aviation Administration, with Democrats objecting.

The 14-12 vote Wednesday by the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee means Stephen Dickson's nomination moves to the full Senate.

Democrats questioned Dickson's commitment to air safety while head of flight operations for Delta Air Lines. They say he was involved in retaliating against a pilot who reported safety problems. If approved, Dickson also would head an agency that is investigating allegations that Delta failed to implement required safety procedures.

The FAA is under intense scrutiny over its approval of the Boeing 737 Max airliner. Two of the planes crashed within the past year in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.