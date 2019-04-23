Senate candidate disavows armed civilian border group

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. Senate candidate has disavowed an armed civilian group that has detained migrants near the U.S.-Mexico border following the arrest of one of the group's members.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that New Mexico candidate Gavin Clarkson tweeted Saturday that he condemns the group's "lawless activities."

Member Larry Mitchell Hopkins was arrested Saturday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms.

Clarkson appeared in a Facebook video last month with members of the group, describing them as "honest, sincere patriots" performing a necessary service.

Clarkson said Monday that he believed the group was conducting passive surveillance on the border and not detaining people.

The group United Constitutional Patriots has posted videos on Facebook showing members detaining migrants, including children.

Clarkson said Hopkins lied to him.

___

