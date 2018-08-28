Senate approves monetary policy expert as Fed vice chairman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee for the No. 2 post at the Federal Reserve.

Richard Clarida was approved Tuesday on a 69 to 26 vote. The Senate also backed Clarida's nomination for a Fed board term.

Clarida is an economics professor at Columbia University and considered one of the nation's leading experts on monetary policy

The Senate action means the Fed board will now have four of its seven seats filled.

Trump will have the ability in his first two years in office to fill six of the seven seats on the board. Trump last year tapped Jerome Powell to be Fed chairman after deciding not to nominate Janet Yellen for a second term.