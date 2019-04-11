Sen. Whitehouse targets dark money to address climate change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Senate's most persistent voice for addressing climate change has introduced a bill aimed unlimited political spending, with fossil fuel companies in his crosshairs.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, is targeting so-called "dark money" because he thinks opposition to addressing climate change in Congress is virtually entirely propped up by the fossil fuel industry.

His bill introduced Thursday would require organizations spending money in federal elections to promptly disclose donors who gave $10,000 or more during an election cycle. Whitehouse has introduced similar legislation before, but he's hopeful now because Democrats control the House and there's growing public pressure to address climate change.

The American Petroleum Institute didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Whitehouse gives weekly speeches in the Senate about the threats of climate change.