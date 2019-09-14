Sen. Warren to address Massachusetts Democrats at convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is preparing to address fellow Massachusetts Democrats at their state convention.

Warren, who is running for president, is expected to get a warm reception from the home state crowd at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Many of the elected officials and Democratic activists attending the event will have their eyes on another political drama gripping the party — the possible challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey by U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy in next year's Senate race.

Kennedy has said he's weighing a run but has yet to make a final decision. Markey, also slated to deliver a keynote speech, says he's running for re-election, no matter who else gets in the race.

Kennedy will attend the convention to moderate a panel about confronting racism in politics.