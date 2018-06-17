Sen. Reed to announce award for undersea warfare center

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed is planning to announce a new, multimillion dollar award for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

The Rhode Island Democrat said the award will help fund a consortium that will allow for the testing of prototypes and ultimately enhance the capabilities of the nation's undersea operations.

Reed, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, plans to offer more details on the award at an 11 a.m. event Monday at the center in Newport.

Reed, who is also a member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, says he's worked to direct federal dollars to the undersea warfare center to help attract world-class scientists and engineers and improve its testing and research facilities and capabilities.