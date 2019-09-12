Selectmen approve prescription discount program

The Board of Selectmen at their meeting on Wednesday. Taken Sept. 11, 2019 in Westport, CT. The Board of Selectmen at their meeting on Wednesday. Taken Sept. 11, 2019 in Westport, CT. Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Selectmen approve prescription discount program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A new program could help residents who may have difficulty in getting their proper medication.

The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a contract with ProAct, Inc. for a new municipal discount card program at their meeting on Wednesday. The program provides financial savings at the pharmacy counter for participants who are uninsured, under-insured or whose current plant does not cover a particular medication according to the company’s site.

Director of Human Services Elaine Daignault said the free program gives an average discount between 45 and 52 percent of the retail price of medication.

“It’s been widely accepted in states including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” Daignault said, adding over 100 towns in Connecticut are currently using the program.

The program would not cost the town and minimal staff would be required to administer it, she said. The program comes as a benefit of the town being a part of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM).

“The only thing we have to do is be there to take monthly statements to see how the program is doing and how our residents are benefiting,” Daignault said.

At a July 24 meeting selectmen drew concern regarding any potential adverse effects for residents in regards to opioids. However, Daignault said according to ProAct’s legal team the program experiences minimal use for opioids.

“Only 3.4 percent of the claims are for opioid medications,” she said, adding the company has a strict opioid guideline they adhere to.

“I feel very confident that this would benefit our residents,” Daignault said.

First Selectman Jim Marpe said selectmen in neighboring towns did not report any adverse effects since implementing the program.

Daignault said ProAct and CCM will get appropriate mailing lists for residents in town to mail out cards. The cards would be able to be used for vision discounts, laser-eye surgery and even some pet medication. Residents can contact the human services office for more information.

Parking

At the same meeting, BOS members approved a parking regulation that would change the current one hour parking between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Railroad Place and Franklin Street to two hour parking. Two hour parking would also be allowed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the current “No parking: Bus Stop 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.” zone on Franklin Street.

Deputy Police Chief Sam Arciola said his department have been reviewing the current parking regulations for the Saugatuck area and did not see them as suitable.

“We’re taking a really hard look at Saugatuck right now,” Arciola said. “The sidewalk improvements that are being created down there are encouraging pedestrian movement. It’s really just time for the change that we’re looking for.”

The parking regulation would be implemented once proper signage has been purchased and put in place.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com