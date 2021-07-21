Seemingly safe GOP incumbents under attack from right-wing SEAN MURPHY, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 12:31 a.m.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Abbott, who faces a contested reelection primary next year, is pushing looser gun laws than he ever previously embraced and proposing unprecedented state actions, including promises to build more walls on the Mexican border. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Arkansas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump's election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. Boozman, a two-term incumbent, has drawn several GOP challengers and opponents who have criticized him for certifying the presidential election results. He may also draw fire because he is unusually mild-mannered for such a highly charged time. Similar scenes are playing out in campaigns in other red states including Texas and Idaho, where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump's election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Washington. Lankford, whose voting record in the Senate has aligned with former President Donald Trump's position nearly 90% of the time, finds himself under fierce attack by a challenger in his own party. Similar scenes are playing out in other red states where ultra right-wing challengers are tapping into anger among Republicans over Trump's election loss and coronavirus-related lockdowns.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford would seem to have all the conservative credentials he'd need to coast to re-election in deep-red Oklahoma.
A devout Baptist, Lankford was the director of the nation’s largest Christian youth camp for more than a decade. He speaks out regularly against abortion and what he describes as excessive government spending. And his voting record in the Senate aligned with former President Donald Trump’s position nearly 90% of the time.