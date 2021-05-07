Security firm says it's not at fault for woman's death

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A security firm that employed a man accused of killing a woman at the company headquarters of Timberland said it bears no responsibility for her death.

Securitas Security Services USA said in court documents Wednesday that it appears the blame should be placed on Robert Pavao, who's been charged with first- and second-degree murder, Seacoastonline.com reported. Securitas responded to a federal lawsuit filed against it by Michael Cormier, the husband of Catherine “Cassie” Heppner.