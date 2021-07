BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a group of duck hunters in North Carolina, authorities said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Tyrese Daquan Lee, 26, was taken into custody on Tuesday, WECT reported. Lee faces multiple charges, including armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to the sheriff's office. It's not known if Lee has an attorney.