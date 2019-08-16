Second man arrested in robbery case

WESTPORT — A 18-year-old Stamford man is facing robbery charges in connection with a cellphone exchange gone wrong.

On July 8 at 4:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Saugatuck Avenue near Interstate 95 on report of a robbery that occurred in the vicinity.

The victim reported he had been robbed of $165 by one of two occupants of a vehicle that had since left the scene, police said. The victim said he had planned to meet with an acquaitance in Westport who he previously spoke to through social media.

According to police, the victim had arranged to purchase a cellphone from an individual, identified by police as Christian Gilbert, in exchange for an older phone for $165.

Gilbert reportedly arrived at the agreed upon meeting as a passenger in a vehicle. When the victim attemped to make the exchange, police said Gilbert grabbed the cash while the vehicle’s operator sped away. The victim told police he tried to hang on to the vehicle’s door, but the driver began to drive recklessly.

The victim then enlisted the assistance of a friend hwo lived in the area, stating he and his friend attempted to follow the suspect onto Interstate 95. However, the two eventually lost contact with the vehicle after it exited in the town of Fairfield, police said.

After an investigation police, arrested the driver of the vehicle, Jose Alvarez, on Aug. 1. He was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree endangerment.

Alvarez posted bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 12.

An arrest warrant was also granted for Gilbert in connection to the incident.

On Aug. 14, officers responded to the New Canaan Police Department where Gilbert had been taken into custody in connection with the active warrant.

He was transported back to Westport police headquarters and charged wtih second-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Gilbert was unable to post $15,000 bond and was arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 14.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com