Second Westporter in a week charged with operating drug factory

Westport resident Josiah Alicea was charged with operation of drug factory in Westport on March 5. Westport resident Josiah Alicea was charged with operation of drug factory in Westport on March 5. Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Second Westporter in a week charged with operating drug factory 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A narcotics investigation of a Westport home led to the arrest of three people on March 5, including one Westport resident who was charged with operating a drug factory, police said.

On Dec. 11, detectives executed a search warrant at a Saugatuck Avenue residence in connection with a narcotics investigation. During the search, officers seized marijuana, vape pens and cartridges, and drug paraphernalia, which was found within reach of minors, police said.

The items allegedly belonged to Westport resident Josiah Alicea, 19, and Naugatuck residents Alyssa Alicea, 20, and Malik Lewis, 22. Investigators found evidence Josiah Alicea sold marijuana and marijuana products, such as honey butane oil with THC, police said.

Police submitted warrants to arrest Josiah Alicea, Alyssa Alicea and Lewis, and on March 5 the three turned themselves in at police headquarters.

Josiah Alicea was charged with operation of drug factory and released after posting a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 18.

Alyssa Alicea and Lewis were each charged with risk of injury to minor and released after posting $10,000 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on March 15.

In a separate arrest on March 4, a Westport man was also charged with operation of a drug factory. Zackary Bartolo, 23, sold a variety of drugs out of his apartment at 1177 Post Road East, police said, including Xanax, Adderall, Viagra, oxycodone, ecstasy pills, cocaine, packaging, drug paraphernalia and sale materials.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1