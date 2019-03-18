Second Weston schools employee fired over alleged fuel theft

A second Weston school district employee has been fired for allegedly stealing gasoline from the district.

“Following a thorough investigation, Rocco Popoli has been terminated as the working grounds foreperson for Weston Public Schools and from all other duties and responsibilities with the District,” according to a letter sent to parents last week.” The investigation revealed that Mr. Popoli stole fuel from the District.

Earlier last week, David Lustberg was terminated as the transportation coordinator for Weston Public Schools. The district alleged that “over a period of years,” Lustberg had “repeatedly misappropriated fuel from the district.”

Lustberg was also removed from his role as head coach of the Weston High School Softball team.

Both cases have been referred to the Weston Police Department, which did not immediately return calls for comment.