Seattle police say 13 people arrested during demonstration

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Seattle said 13 people were arrested on various charges during a Saturday evening demonstration in the city.

No injuries were reported and the purpose of the demonstration was not immediately known, KIRO-TV reported Saturday.

Police said officers issued multiple dispersal orders to a group obstructing traffic and creating a public safety hazard at the intersection of North Northgate Way and 3rd Avenue Northeast.

Protesters who did not leave were arrested on charges of failing to disperse, pedestrian interference, resisting arrest and obstruction, police said.