Seattle police look for man cutting rental bike brake lines

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say they're looking for a man caught on surveillance video cutting brake lines on bike-share bicycles in an act that could endanger riders.

Police issued a warning Friday and released the video showing a man with a backpack clipping the brake wires on two rental bikes recorded at night on June 14.

Police also released photos that appear to show the same man cutting bicycle brake wires a month earlier at another location.

LimeBike bicycles says their bikes aren't in the video, but brake lines have also been cut on their bikes.

LimeBike General Manager Isaac Gross says cutting brake lines puts people at risk.