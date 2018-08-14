Seattle judge dismisses young activists' climate lawsuit













SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by young activists who argued the state is violating their rights by failing to protect them from climate change.

In his ruling Tuesday, King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott says the issues in the case are political questions that must be addressed by the legislative and executive branches and cannot be resolved by a court.

The activists sued the state, Gov. Jay Inslee and state agencies in February asserting a constitutional right to a healthy environment and a stable climate system. But Scott wrote that there is not such specific right found within the state Constitution.

Among other things, the activists wanted the judge to order the state to submit a climate recovery plan to reduce emissions.

In dismissing their claims, Scott wrote he hoped the plaintiffs won't be discouraged.