14 arrests as Seattle environmental protest closes street

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of environmental activists erected four large teepees on a busy downtown Seattle street to protest tar sands projects and oil pipelines.

The Seattle Times reports activists sat on wooden perches at the top of the teepees Monday as police moved into the area and arrested 14 people.

Other activists occupied the lobby of the Russell Financial Center to protest JPMorgan Chase's financial support in the Trans Mountain Pipeline. Others lined the streets chanting and singing.

According to the protesters, the bank's financial support violates indigenous rights and increases carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

Protesters claim if oil is shipped through the Salish Sea, it could bring an additional 400 oil tankers each year.