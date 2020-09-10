Seattle company faces legal action over alleged non-payments

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based virtual box office company is facing two legal complaints alleging it owes artists and customers money, court records show.

Lawyers in Seattle filed one legal action on behalf of ticket buyers and another on behalf of 16 event producers that allege financial wrongdoing by Brown Paper Tickets.

The ticket buyers say they purchased tickets through BPT's website but were unable to use them because of coronavirus-related cancelations and postponements. The buyers allege that BPT has not refunded them.

The event producers allege that BPT has not paid them in full for ticket proceeds.

None of the parties involved were immediately available to provide comment to The Seattle Times.

Brown Paper Tickets was once one of the area's most popular ticket brokers for small- to mid-sized theaters and community organizations because of its lower service fees, The Seattle Times reported.

BPT founder and president William Jordan said in March the company had lost control of its cash flow and had to shut down outgoing payments to everyone.

“We lost control over which payments were able to clear and which weren’t,” Jordan said. “And we managed to piss off everybody.”

Between March and September, a database with the Washington state Attorney General's Office tabulated 489 complaints against BPT.