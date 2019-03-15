Searchers look for plane in North Carolina mountains

GLENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Search crews in North Carolina are looking for a single-engine aircraft that disappeared from radar as it was traveling from Tennessee to South Carolina.

Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad spokesman Nat Turner said by telephone Friday that officials learned Thursday night that a plane in distress had disappeared from radar in south Jackson County. Turner says crews searched the rugged area for several hours, but pulled back due to weather. They resumed the search Friday morning.

News outlets report the plane with one person aboard left Island Home Airport in Knoxville and was headed for Aiken, South Carolina.