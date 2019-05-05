Search under way for man who was floating on Washougal River

WASHOUGAL, Washington (AP) — A man who was floating along the Washougal River in Washington state is missing.

Clark County Sheriff's Deputies rescued a 28-year-old woman pinned by her legs by rapidly moving water Saturday. She was unconscious after the two-hour rescue. When she regained consciousness, she told authorities Sunday she was in the water with a 30-year-old man.

She tells authorities they were floating on separate inner tubes when they got swept into a fast-moving current. They fell off their tubes. She remembers seeing the man floating by her when she got trapped by debris and rocks.

Deputies have found an empty raft and other personal items belonging to the man. Deputies are searching an area with deep rapids.