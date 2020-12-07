Search on for man fishing in kayak on N. Carolina coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A search is underway for a man who went fishing in his kayak on the Outer Banks over the weekend and hasn’t returned, North Carolina wildlife officials said.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the kayaker, who hasn’t been identified, was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday, The Charlotte Observer reported Monday.

According to the commission, the man’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home. She said his car was still parked at the access area near the bridge.

Authorities said the man didn’t have a life jacket.

N.C. Wildlife, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard began a search Sunday night and resumed on Monday morning with help from the N.C. Marine Patrol.

The man is believed to be in a yellow kayak and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray jacket, black sweatpants and gray Crocs, according to wildlife officials.