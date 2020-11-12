Search for missing campers after flooding in North Carolina

HIDDENITE, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched a North Carolina campground for missing campers Thursday after heavy rain led to flooding. Some school systems closed early and part of an interstate was blocked as a result of the weather.

Officials in Alexander County said on their website that 29 people were rescued from Hiddenite Family Campground, and four people were presumed missing. The county also declared a a state of emergency, according to the website. Some of the people rescued were being treated by EMS workers, according to news outlets.

In Charlotte, a portion of Interstate 85 was closed because of flooding, and city officials said emergency personnel was performing water rescues. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte told students not already there to stay away from the campus because of widespread flooding.

To the east, some school systems dismissed classes ahead of schedule because of the rain.

Duke Energy said approximately 5,700 customers were without electricity as of Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said all of central North Carolina could expect between 2 and 5 inches 5 and 12 centimeters) of rain, with heavier amounts locally.