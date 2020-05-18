Search for melon-wearing Virginia theft suspects bears fruit

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A theft investigation has proven fruitful in Virginia, where authorities arrested one of two suspects in a convenience store robbery. Store security video shows the pair stealing items while wearing masks made from hollowed-out watermelons.

The Town of Louisa Police Department put out a call for tips in an effort to identify the “MELON-HEADS,” and later thanked the public for helping them make an arrest.

Investigators said the two arrived at the store in a lifted black truck around 9:30 p.m. on May 6 and “proceeded to commit a larceny” in the melon masks, which featured small holes cut out for their eyes.

The police statement didn't say what items were taken, and provided no other details about the suspects.