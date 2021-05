EAST CHICAGO, Ind.. (AP) — A search was resuming Sunday for a man who went missing after a boat he was on capsized in Lake Michigan near East Chicago on Saturday. Three other men were rescued.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 2:15 p.m. that a boat had capsized near the East Chicago Marina, IDNR officials said. Four men were on the 16-foot pleasure boat when it capsized, WLS-TV Chicago reported. The men ranged in age from 19 to 50.